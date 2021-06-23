CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] gain 27.41% so far this year. What now?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] price surged by 0.81 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on April 29, 2021 that CNX Resources Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE:CNX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76331.

A sum of 3112611 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. CNX Resources Corporation shares reached a high of $13.84 and dropped to a low of $13.38 until finishing in the latest session at $13.76.

The one-year CNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.49. The average equity rating for CNX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $17.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

CNX Stock Performance Analysis:

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.59. With this latest performance, CNX shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.91, while it was recorded at 13.78 for the last single week of trading, and 12.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNX Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.08 and a Gross Margin at +10.86. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.55.

Return on Total Capital for CNX is now -1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.38. Additionally, CNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] managed to generate an average of -$1,072,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

CNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNX Resources Corporation posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 550.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 35.70%.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,778 million, or 92.90% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 29,541,009, which is approximately -16.805% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,204,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.33 million in CNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $249.26 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly 1.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 22,880,620 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 19,756,056 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 159,268,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,905,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,414,992 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,282,127 shares during the same period.