Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] moved up 2.20: Why It’s Important

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] jumped around 0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.79 at the close of the session, up 2.20%. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces a New Charter Agreement and Delivery of the M/T Wonder Musica.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”) a diversified global shipping company, announces that the M/V Magic Rainbow, a 2007 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, following completion of its scheduled drydocking, has been fixed on a time charter contract earning a daily gross charter rate of $25,000 commencing with a term of between 7 to 9 months.

The Company also announces that on June 15, 2021, it took delivery of the M/T Wonder Musica, the 2004 Korean-built Aframax/LR2 tanker it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on April 30, 2021. The M/T Wonder Musica acquisition was financed in its entirety with cash on hand.

Castor Maritime Inc. stock is now 50.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTRM Stock saw the intraday high of $2.86 and lowest of $2.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.50, which means current price is +62.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.77M shares, CTRM reached a trading volume of 6019949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

How has CTRM stock performed recently?

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.26. With this latest performance, CTRM shares dropped by -34.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.04 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.02, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.04.

Return on Total Capital for CTRM is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.72. Additionally, CTRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] managed to generate an average of -$1,753,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Castor Maritime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.50% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 679,937, which is approximately 1316.358% of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 77,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in CTRM stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 797,756 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,269,885 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,111,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 955,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,202 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,269,885 shares during the same period.