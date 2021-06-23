Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR] Stock trading around $6.17 per share: What’s Next?

Beyond Air Inc. [NASDAQ: XAIR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.47%. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Beyond Air® Reports Financial Results for Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year-End 2021.

Submitted first premarket approval (PMA) application in the Company’s history to FDA for LungFit® PH to treat persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN); Company preparing for commercial launch in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2021.

Expanded the commercial and business development teams by appointing executives with extensive nitric oxide (NO) experience.

Over the last 12 months, XAIR stock dropped by -19.35%. The average equity rating for XAIR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $140.74 million, with 20.76 million shares outstanding and 18.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 363.84K shares, XAIR stock reached a trading volume of 3334377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR]:

Truist have made an estimate for Beyond Air Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Beyond Air Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Air Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for XAIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 156.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20.

XAIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.47. With this latest performance, XAIR shares gained by 20.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XAIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.34 for Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 5.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beyond Air Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2543.95. Beyond Air Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2619.67.

Return on Total Capital for XAIR is now -73.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.75. Additionally, XAIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR] managed to generate an average of -$557,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Beyond Air Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

XAIR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Air Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XAIR.

Beyond Air Inc. [XAIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 21.00% of XAIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XAIR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 752,352, which is approximately 9.485% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 723,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.69 million in XAIR stocks shares; and KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $3.55 million in XAIR stock with ownership of nearly 36.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Air Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Air Inc. [NASDAQ:XAIR] by around 1,466,957 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 174,149 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,929,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,570,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XAIR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 763,142 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 34,989 shares during the same period.