Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] gain 62.87% so far this year. What now?

Bentley Systems Incorporated [NASDAQ: BSY] price plunged by -0.69 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Bentley Systems Announces Launch of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) (“Bentley”), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced that it intends to offer $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Bentley also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Bentley and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Bentley’s Class B common stock (“common stock”) or a combination thereof at Bentley’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

A sum of 3392550 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.47M shares. Bentley Systems Incorporated shares reached a high of $66.88 and dropped to a low of $65.28 until finishing in the latest session at $65.98.

The one-year BSY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.53. The average equity rating for BSY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSY shares is $56.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bentley Systems Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Bentley Systems Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on BSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bentley Systems Incorporated is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSY in the course of the last twelve months was 62.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

BSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, BSY shares gained by 24.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.37% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.99 for Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.97, while it was recorded at 65.33 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Bentley Systems Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.52 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. Bentley Systems Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Total Capital for BSY is now 31.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.18. Additionally, BSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Bentley Systems Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bentley Systems Incorporated go to 6.40%.

Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,271 million, or 11.20% of BSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSY stocks are: SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL with ownership of 35,569,645, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.50% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,552,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.38 million in BSY stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $231.4 million in BSY stock with ownership of nearly 0.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bentley Systems Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Bentley Systems Incorporated [NASDAQ:BSY] by around 8,185,659 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,833,808 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 52,711,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,730,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSY stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,339,749 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,331,682 shares during the same period.