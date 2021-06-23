Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] is 19.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: AEHL] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.08 during the day while it closed the day at $2.97. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Registered Direct Offering.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings, Ltd. (f/k/a China Ceramics Co., Ltd.) (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (the “Company”), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of securities with gross proceeds of $3,180,295, before payment of commissions and expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about June 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In connection with the offering, the Company will issue 913,875 registered common shares at a purchase price of $3.48 per share. Concurrently in a private placement, for each common share purchased by an investor, such investor will receive from the Company an unregistered warrant to purchase one common share. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.42 per share, will be exercisable on the date of issuance, and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock has also loss -0.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEHL stock has declined by -4.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.24% and gained 19.76% year-on date.

The market cap for AEHL stock reached $13.16 million, with 3.15 million shares outstanding and 2.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, AEHL reached a trading volume of 2184121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

AEHL stock trade performance evaluation

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, AEHL shares gained by 10.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 2.71 for the last 200 days.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.99 and a Gross Margin at -14.21. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -105.52.

Return on Total Capital for AEHL is now -82.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.14. Additionally, AEHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] managed to generate an average of -$94,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.50% of AEHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHL stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 79,691, which is approximately 241.567% of the company’s market cap and around 49.00% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 40,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in AEHL stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $93000.0 in AEHL stock with ownership of nearly 101.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:AEHL] by around 121,083 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 54,001 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHL stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,393 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 49,341 shares during the same period.