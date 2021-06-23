Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock Upgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $185

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] loss -0.29% on the last trading session, reaching $163.67 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Analog Devices and Keysight Collaborate to Speed Development of O-RAN Solutions.

Collaboration eases industry transition towards open and virtualized radio network architectures.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), announced a collaboration that accelerates network interoperability and compliance testing for Open RAN radio units (O-RUs).

Analog Devices Inc. represents 368.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.87 billion with the latest information. ADI stock price has been found in the range of $162.431 to $164.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 2952423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $183.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ADI stock

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.40 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.04, while it was recorded at 164.45 for the last single week of trading, and 145.08 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.08 and a Gross Margin at +58.25. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.79.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 9.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.62. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $76,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Analog Devices Inc. posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 13.08%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $58,734 million, or 99.20% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 31,711,486, which is approximately 5.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,155,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.1 billion in ADI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.77 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -0.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 563 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 24,204,499 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 18,380,572 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 316,268,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,853,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,040,812 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 4,592,510 shares during the same period.