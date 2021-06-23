American Resources Corporation [AREC] is 41.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ: AREC] closed the trading session at $2.76 on 06/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.59, while the highest price level was $2.78. The company report on June 15, 2021 that American Resources Corporation Further Develops Aftermarket Distribution Channels for Waste Permanent Magnets and Batteries to be Recycled for Rare Earth Elements.

Company picks up first waste wind turbine motors and generators to be recycled for rare earth elements.

Waste magnets and batteries are being processed using the Company’s environmentally safe LAD Chromatography purification technology.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.54 percent and weekly performance of -1.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, AREC reached to a volume of 2334646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Resources Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 349.75.

American Resources Corporation [AREC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, AREC shares dropped by -2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for American Resources Corporation [AREC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 2.78 for the last 200 days.

American Resources Corporation [AREC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Resources Corporation [AREC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1552.09 and a Gross Margin at -838.46. American Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -967.81.

Additionally, AREC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 287.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Resources Corporation [AREC] managed to generate an average of -$1,025,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.American Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Resources Corporation [AREC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Resources Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 138.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AREC.

American Resources Corporation [AREC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 4.10% of AREC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 926,313, which is approximately -30.992% of the company’s market cap and around 18.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 445,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 million in AREC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.2 million in AREC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ:AREC] by around 1,320,548 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 716,963 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 438,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,476,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AREC stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,257,714 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 192,836 shares during the same period.