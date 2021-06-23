Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] Stock trading around $23.95 per share: What’s Next?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] loss -4.73% on the last trading session, reaching $23.95 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Allogene Overland Biopharm Appoints Shuyuan Yao as Chief Executive Officer.

Veteran pharmaceutical executive with proven cell and gene therapy development experience in Asia, formerly of WuXi AppTec Shanghai and the joint venture JW Therapeutics.

Allogene Overland Biopharm (Allogene Overland), a joint venture created by Overland Pharmaceuticals and Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), announced the appointment of Shuyuan Yao, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Yao brings 15 years of scientific and management experience in advanced cell and gene therapy development, manufacturing and commercialization to lead Allogene Overland in its mission to bring innovative AlloCAR T™ therapies to patients in China and other Asian Pacific markets.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. represents 132.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.42 billion with the latest information. ALLO stock price has been found in the range of $23.84 to $25.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, ALLO reached a trading volume of 1299242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $34 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ALLO stock. On January 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ALLO shares from 33 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 89.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90.

Trading performance analysis for ALLO stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.75 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.33, while it was recorded at 24.71 for the last single week of trading, and 32.15 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ALLO is now -28.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.98. Additionally, ALLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] managed to generate an average of -$944,230 per employee.Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

There are presently around $2,157 million, or 63.20% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 18,716,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 12,664,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $303.3 million in ALLO stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $158.05 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly -7.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 5,125,676 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 6,626,515 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 78,301,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,053,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,906,498 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,784,121 shares during the same period.