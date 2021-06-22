ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] is 11.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZIPRECRUITER INC. [NYSE: ZIP] traded at a high on 06/21/21, posting a 10.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.51. The company report on June 10, 2021 that ZipRecruiter’s ‘Invite to Apply’ Generates 2.5 Times as Many Candidates per Job.

The smart hiring tool helps employers proactively source candidates.

Job seekers and employers are praising ZipRecruiter’s ‘Invite to Apply’ tool as a solution to current bottlenecks in hiring.

The market cap for ZIP stock reached $2.39 billion, with 101.55 million shares outstanding and 60.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, ZIP reached a trading volume of 2041399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]?

William Blair have made an estimate for ZIPRECRUITER INC. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIPRECRUITER INC. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIPRECRUITER INC. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55.

How has ZIP stock performed recently?

ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.86.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.77 and a Gross Margin at +87.05. ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Total Capital for ZIP is now 75.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 70.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 129.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIPRECRUITER INC. [ZIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.27. Additionally, ZIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.38.ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.