XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Is Currently -3.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] loss -3.54% or -1.6 points to close at $43.63 with a heavy trading volume of 14192846 shares. The company report on June 19, 2021 that XPeng Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 16, 2021. The annual report, which contains the Company’s audited consolidate statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@xiaopeng.com or Investor Relations Department at XPeng Inc., No. 8 Songgang Road, Changxing Street, Cencun, Tianhe District, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510640, People’s Republic of China.

It opened the trading session at $44.93, the shares rose to $45.00 and dropped to $42.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XPEV points out that the company has recorded -5.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -155.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.31M shares, XPEV reached to a volume of 14192846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $46.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.62.

Trading performance analysis for XPEV stock

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 51.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.93% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.29 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.69, while it was recorded at 42.86 for the last single week of trading, and 35.48 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.77 and a Gross Margin at +5.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.75.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -19.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.65. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$77,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $7,666 million, or 34.20% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: PRIMAVERA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 17,533,874, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.93% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 16,339,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $739.04 million in XPEV stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $526.0 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 12.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 66,880,032 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 16,367,891 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 86,235,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,483,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,641,037 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,856,399 shares during the same period.