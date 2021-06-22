Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE: MUR] gained 8.11% on the last trading session, reaching $24.93 price per share at the time. The company report on June 12, 2021 that Murphy Oil Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Conference.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The live audio webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.

Murphy Oil Corporation represents 153.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.88 billion with the latest information. MUR stock price has been found in the range of $23.18 to $24.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, MUR reached a trading volume of 2488520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $22.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Murphy Oil Corporation stock. On January 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MUR shares from 11 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for MUR stock

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, MUR shares gained by 18.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.75 for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.26, while it was recorded at 24.08 for the last single week of trading, and 14.47 for the last 200 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.36 and a Gross Margin at -7.80. Murphy Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.17.

Return on Total Capital for MUR is now -3.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.42. Additionally, MUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] managed to generate an average of -$1,691,298 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Murphy Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Murphy Oil Corporation posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corporation go to 13.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

There are presently around $2,890 million, or 79.10% of MUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,591,619, which is approximately 4.249% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,268,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.7 million in MUR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $335.6 million in MUR stock with ownership of nearly 6.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Murphy Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE:MUR] by around 11,803,351 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 11,155,663 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 92,973,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,932,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,244,965 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,402,233 shares during the same period.