Wall Street Analyst Upgrade LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]. What else is Wall St. saying

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: LX] loss -5.16% on the last trading session, reaching $12.12 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2021 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform for new generation consumers and users in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“We are happy to announce a quarter where we achieved all-time highs in our key financial metrics,” said Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Lexin’s chairman and chief executive officer. “This record quarter was driven by our larger and growing user base, the rapid growth of our loan originations, and the continued improvement of our asset quality due to the implementation of our New Consumption Strategy and the continuous refinement of our risk management efforts. We are confident in our ability to achieve the loan originations target of between RMB240 billion and RMB250 billion for 2021 as we expect the positive trajectory in both loan growth and asset quality to continue for the rest of the year.”.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. represents 183.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.22 billion with the latest information. LX stock price has been found in the range of $11.64 to $12.694.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, LX reached a trading volume of 3438228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LX shares is $15.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on LX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

Trading performance analysis for LX stock

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, LX shares gained by 35.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.37 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 12.66 for the last single week of trading, and 8.75 for the last 200 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.05 and a Gross Margin at +70.95. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.04.

Return on Total Capital for LX is now 9.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.96. Additionally, LX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] managed to generate an average of $26,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. go to 2.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]

There are presently around $569 million, or 38.00% of LX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 15,513,116, which is approximately 51.562% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; CEDERBERG CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,880,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.51 million in LX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $44.38 million in LX stock with ownership of nearly 5.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX] by around 13,103,733 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 16,778,951 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 17,030,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,913,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,783,742 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,130,630 shares during the same period.