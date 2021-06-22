Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ConocoPhillips [COP]. What else is Wall St. saying

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] gained 5.08% or 2.92 points to close at $60.45 with a heavy trading volume of 8181716 shares. The company report on June 15, 2021 that ConocoPhillips to Host Market Update June 30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a virtual market update on Wednesday, June 30 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time. The meeting will feature presentations by ConocoPhillips executives, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance.

A live webcast of the meeting will be made available on the ConocoPhillips Investor Relations website, www.conocophillips.com/investor. The event will be archived and available for replay later that day. The presentation, along with a transcript, will also be available on the Investor Relations website.

It opened the trading session at $58.23, the shares rose to $60.529 and dropped to $58.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COP points out that the company has recorded 44.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -119.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.04M shares, COP reached to a volume of 8181716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $68.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01.

Trading performance analysis for COP stock

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.92 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.48, while it was recorded at 59.86 for the last single week of trading, and 45.51 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.75 and a Gross Margin at -3.44. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.39.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now -3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.12. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of -$278,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ConocoPhillips posted -0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -1.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $63,533 million, or 79.20% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,012,168, which is approximately -5.682% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,145,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.48 billion in COP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.85 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly 6.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 739 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 80,169,650 shares. Additionally, 734 investors decreased positions by around 110,893,214 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 859,946,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,051,009,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,909,708 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 26,538,471 shares during the same period.