Wall Street Analyst Upgrade AT&T Inc. [T]. What else is Wall St. saying

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] jumped around 0.28 points on Monday, while shares priced at $28.93 at the close of the session, up 0.98%. The company report on June 21, 2021 that AT&T and The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus to Launch 5G Technology to Promote 5G Innovation, Exploration, Education and Training.

Public and Private Sector Participants Expected to Explore 5G-Powered Autonomous Vehicles, Robotics, Advanced Manufacturing, Smart Grids and Other Uses.

AT&T* and The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus will open private 5G testbeds this fall to public and private sector organizations to develop and innovate with 5G powered applications and solutions.

AT&T Inc. stock is now 0.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. T Stock saw the intraday high of $28.95 and lowest of $28.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.88, which means current price is +3.73% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 46.65M shares, T reached a trading volume of 33419903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AT&T Inc. [T]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $30.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $32 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 14.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has T stock performed recently?

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.88 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.26, while it was recorded at 28.93 for the last single week of trading, and 29.28 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +36.87. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Total Capital for T is now 6.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AT&T Inc. [T] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.18. Additionally, T Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AT&T Inc. [T] managed to generate an average of -$22,504 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for AT&T Inc. [T]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AT&T Inc. posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 1.39%.

Insider trade positions for AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $106,569 million, or 52.70% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 561,751,567, which is approximately 0.908% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 492,116,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.24 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.33 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 0.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,288 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 182,491,237 shares. Additionally, 1,274 investors decreased positions by around 199,284,304 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 3,301,925,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,683,700,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,824,710 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 7,922,877 shares during the same period.