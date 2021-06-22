Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] gained 3.51% or 0.66 points to close at $19.48 with a heavy trading volume of 6026241 shares. The company report on June 15, 2021 that GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer.

It opened the trading session at $18.86, the shares rose to $19.52 and dropped to $18.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCJ points out that the company has recorded 48.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -116.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 6026241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

Trading performance analysis for CCJ stock

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.93, while it was recorded at 19.61 for the last single week of trading, and 14.37 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.11 and a Gross Margin at +3.18. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -1.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.31. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] managed to generate an average of -$27,534 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cameco Corporation posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corporation go to 49.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cameco Corporation [CCJ]

There are presently around $4,650 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,973,001, which is approximately -0.858% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,628,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $304.45 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $230.61 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 3.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 40,882,203 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 46,489,446 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 151,335,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,706,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,652,605 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 11,724,479 shares during the same period.