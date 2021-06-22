UBS slashes price target on iQIYI Inc. [IQ] – find out why.

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $14.66 during the day while it closed the day at $14.43. The company report on June 21, 2021 that iQIYI Hosts M2VOC Challenge with 6 Papers Included in ICASSP2021.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative, market-leading online entertainment company in China, is proud to announce that its Multi-Speaker, Multi-Style, Voice Cloning Challenge ( “M2VoC” or “the Challenge”) successfully concluded this week, with the results announced at the 2021 International Conference on Acoustics, Speech, & Signal Processing (ICASSP2021). M2VoC, an ICASSP2021 Signal Processing Grand Challenge, aimed at providing a common sizable dataset and a fair test bed for benchmarking voice cloning tasks. The flagship challenge attracted researchers from both academia and the industry. In light of recent advances in transfer learning, style transfer, speaker embedding, and factor disentanglement—all of which foreshadow potential solutions to low-resource voice cloning—iQIYI was excited to join forces with other leading organizations to host M2VoC.

The Challenge attracted 153 teams from academic institutions and Internet companies. The academic institutions represented included Peking University, Tsinghua University, National Taiwan University, The University of Crete, The Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, University of Tsukuba, Nagoya University, Fudan University, and The Chinese University of Hong Kong, among others. Leading Internet companies including Huya, Microsoft, Didi Chuxing, Tencent, and Netease, among others, also fielded teams of their own.

iQIYI Inc. stock has also loss -7.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IQ stock has declined by -48.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.88% and lost -17.45% year-on date.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $11.52 billion, with 789.53 million shares outstanding and 310.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.59M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 8128682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $20.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $25.50 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.26. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.50, while it was recorded at 14.73 for the last single week of trading, and 20.55 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$132,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,322 million, or 80.20% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 26,033,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.67 million in IQ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $292.17 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 100,557,768 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 78,780,036 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 120,179,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,517,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,497,295 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 18,857,914 shares during the same period.