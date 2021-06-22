Tudor Pickering lifts Hess Corporation [HES] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] jumped around 6.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $90.40 at the close of the session, up 7.17%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Hess Corporation to Make $9 Million, Three-Year Investment in Education in Houston’s Underserved Communities.

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced a $9 million financial commitment over the next three years as part of its Learning for Life Partnership to fund educational programs and support services for children in three economically disadvantaged communities in Houston that are part of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Complete Communities Initiative. Hess employees will also volunteer time and expertise to support these programs.

The Hess Learning for Life Partnership will benefit approximately 22 schools and more than 13,000 children from pre-K through elementary, middle, and high school in Houston’s Third Ward, Magnolia Park-Manchester, and Second Ward Complete Communities neighborhoods. The partnership expands the scope and reach of Hess’ LEAP (Learn, Engage, Advance, Persevere) educational program, a $7.4 million investment over the last eight years to support students in the Magnolia Park and Second Ward neighborhoods.

Hess Corporation stock is now 71.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HES Stock saw the intraday high of $90.61 and lowest of $84.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.97, which means current price is +71.70% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, HES reached a trading volume of 2398100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hess Corporation [HES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $91.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $76 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Hess Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on HES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for HES in the course of the last twelve months was 30.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has HES stock performed recently?

Hess Corporation [HES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, HES shares gained by 10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.38 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.67, while it was recorded at 87.91 for the last single week of trading, and 60.48 for the last 200 days.

Hess Corporation [HES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hess Corporation [HES] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.92 and a Gross Margin at -12.91. Hess Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.07.

Return on Total Capital for HES is now -5.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hess Corporation [HES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.12. Additionally, HES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hess Corporation [HES] managed to generate an average of -$1,908,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Hess Corporation [HES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hess Corporation posted -1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HES.

Insider trade positions for Hess Corporation [HES]

There are presently around $23,321 million, or 86.30% of HES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 35,915,659, which is approximately 16.819% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,517,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in HES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.95 billion in HES stock with ownership of nearly 3.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hess Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Hess Corporation [NYSE:HES] by around 22,987,493 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 16,162,195 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 218,823,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,973,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HES stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,487,260 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,461,174 shares during the same period.