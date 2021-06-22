TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] Revenue clocked in at $844.70 million, up 204.71% YTD: What’s Next?

TimkenSteel Corporation [NYSE: TMST] closed the trading session at $14.23 on 06/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.35, while the highest price level was $14.435. The company report on June 11, 2021 that TimkenSteel and United Steelworkers Local 1123 to Begin Contract Discussions on August 9.

TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) (timkensteel.com) and the United Steelworkers will begin discussions on August 9 regarding the current labor agreement that is set to expire on September 27. The current agreement covers approximately 1,180 bargaining employees at the company’s Canton, Ohio operations.

“Our goal is to reach a fair, equitable agreement that supports the company’s vision and provides job security for our employees,” said Mike Williams, president and CEO. “We hope to reach a timely agreement as our industry and customers endure rapidly changing market dynamics, and our company continues to focus on achieving sustainable profitability through all cycles while operating safely and responsibly each and every day.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 204.71 percent and weekly performance of -3.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 180.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, TMST reached to a volume of 1235914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMST shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for TimkenSteel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for TimkenSteel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $4.50, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on TMST stock. On November 11, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TMST shares from 9 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TimkenSteel Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMST in the course of the last twelve months was 6.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TMST stock trade performance evaluation

TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, TMST shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.64, while it was recorded at 14.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.83 for the last 200 days.

TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.95 and a Gross Margin at +2.29. TimkenSteel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.45.

Return on Total Capital for TMST is now -8.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.55. Additionally, TMST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] managed to generate an average of -$30,950 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.TimkenSteel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TimkenSteel Corporation posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMST.

TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $461 million, or 72.60% of TMST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,768,531, which is approximately 4.819% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,246,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.2 million in TMST stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $38.9 million in TMST stock with ownership of nearly -4.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TimkenSteel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in TimkenSteel Corporation [NYSE:TMST] by around 8,669,947 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 4,016,271 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 19,724,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,410,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMST stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,170,239 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,093,239 shares during the same period.