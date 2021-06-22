The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] stock Upgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $620

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.84%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that The Trade Desk Launches in India to Unleash the Full Potential of the Open Internet for Digital Marketers.

Tejinder Gill appointed as General Manager to lead The Trade Desk business in India .

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), announced that it has launched operations in India, as well as the appointment of Tejinder Gill as the company’s India General Manager. Tejinder will lead the company’s business and growth strategy in India, helping Indian brands and publishers unleash the full potential of the open internet where Indian consumers are increasingly spending their time.

Over the last 12 months, TTD stock rose by 55.18%. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.75 billion, with 472.82 million shares outstanding and 392.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.51M shares, TTD stock reached a trading volume of 6030787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Truist have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $851, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TTD stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 490 to 985.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 82.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.05, while it was recorded at 60.38 for the last single week of trading, and 69.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Trade Desk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.25 and a Gross Margin at +78.61. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.86. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $156,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TTD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Trade Desk Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 32.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,054 million, or 69.70% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 41,295,660, which is approximately 41.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,841,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.56 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 2.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 30,783,820 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 27,484,340 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 236,446,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,714,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,257,660 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 4,016,030 shares during the same period.