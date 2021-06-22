Progenity Inc. [PROG] Stock trading around $3.25 per share: What’s Next?

Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ: PROG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.52%. The company report on June 19, 2021 that (PROG) Long Term Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Progenity; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) against certain current and former officers and directors. .

Over the last 12 months, PROG stock dropped by -75.23%. The one-year Progenity Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.58. The average equity rating for PROG stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $201.14 million, with 57.49 million shares outstanding and 44.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, PROG stock reached a trading volume of 2343298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Progenity Inc. [PROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PROG shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PROG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Progenity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $11 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Progenity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PROG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progenity Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45.

PROG Stock Performance Analysis:

Progenity Inc. [PROG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, PROG shares gained by 22.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Progenity Inc. [PROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 5.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Progenity Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progenity Inc. [PROG] shares currently have an operating margin of -561.13 and a Gross Margin at -129.20. Progenity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -472.30.

Return on Total Capital for PROG is now -1,020.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -890.01. Additionally, PROG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 293.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Progenity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PROG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Progenity Inc. posted -6.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -636.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PROG.

Progenity Inc. [PROG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $140 million, or 71.80% of PROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PROG stocks are: ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 27,031,626, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.20% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 6,541,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.26 million in PROG stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $8.52 million in PROG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Progenity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ:PROG] by around 6,331,829 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 567,324 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 36,302,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,201,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PROG stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,583,031 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 381,376 shares during the same period.