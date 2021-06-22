Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] moved up 8.99: Why It’s Important

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] surged by $0.8 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.775 during the day while it closed the day at $9.70. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Party City Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Q2 2021 Business Outlook.

Total Sales increased 3.1% versus prior year; Comparable Sales Increased 35.9% versus prior year and 0.4% versus Q1 2019.

GAAP Net Loss per Share of $0.13 versus a Net Loss of $5.80 in Q1 2020; Adjusted EBITDA of $32.4 million vs $11.9 million in Q1 2020.

Party City Holdco Inc. stock has also loss -1.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRTY stock has inclined by 44.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 56.96% and gained 57.72% year-on date.

The market cap for PRTY stock reached $1.11 billion, with 110.92 million shares outstanding and 105.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, PRTY reached a trading volume of 3365259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTY shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Party City Holdco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $2.50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PRTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Party City Holdco Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRTY in the course of the last twelve months was 27.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PRTY stock trade performance evaluation

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, PRTY shares gained by 12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 438.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.63 for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 9.36 for the last single week of trading, and 5.96 for the last 200 days.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.63 and a Gross Margin at +25.32. Party City Holdco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.54.

Return on Total Capital for PRTY is now -7.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -180.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,626.63. Additionally, PRTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,907.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] managed to generate an average of -$30,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Party City Holdco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Party City Holdco Inc. posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Party City Holdco Inc. go to 12.58%.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $766 million, or 71.40% of PRTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTY stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 15,986,623, which is approximately 4.737% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9,124,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.5 million in PRTY stocks shares; and DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $45.11 million in PRTY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Party City Holdco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY] by around 19,598,961 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 18,195,043 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 41,220,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,014,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,645,464 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 10,025,707 shares during the same period.