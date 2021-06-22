Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] is 7.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] gained 0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $25.42 price per share at the time. The company report on June 18, 2021 that FAA Selects Palantir for Aircraft Certification Safety Monitoring Solution.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYE:PLTR) announced it has been contracted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide a data analytics tool that will help advance the agency’s modernization objectives for aviation safety.

Palantir Foundry will support the FAA’s aircraft certification and continued operational safety activities, including the ongoing monitoring of the 737 MAX fleet’s return to service. The one-year contract with two additional option years is valued at a maximum of $18.4 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. represents 1.82 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.86 billion with the latest information. PLTR stock price has been found in the range of $24.51 to $25.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 58.20M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 54586442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $22.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $34, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 23.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.65% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.28 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.63, while it was recorded at 25.09 for the last single week of trading.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.25.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -93.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.01. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$480,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 49.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $8,103 million, or 16.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,302,593, which is approximately 23.154% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FOUNDERS FUND ILL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 22,120,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $561.21 million in PLTR stocks shares; and FOUNDERS FUND II MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $540.44 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 51508.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 506 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 220,651,030 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 194,518,961 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 95,774,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,395,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 286 new institutional investments in for a total of 104,063,978 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 80,395,152 shares during the same period.