Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] is -52.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] traded at a low on 06/21/21, posting a -4.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.96. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Meten EdtechX Reports a 247.8% Increase in Gross Billing and a 163.9% Increase in Students Enrollment of its Junior ELT Business in May 2021.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, announced that the gross billing and student enrollment of its junior ELT business in May 2021 increased by 247.8% and 163.9% respectively compared to the same period of last year and increased by 92.4% and 65.2% respectively compared to May 2019.

In the first five months of 2021, the gross billing of the Company’s junior ELT business increased by 408.4% year over year and increased by 120.4% compared with the same period in 2019. These figures confirm that the Company has returned to its pre-pandemic growth trajectory.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2869753 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stands at 4.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.52%.

The market cap for METX stock reached $97.15 million, with 55.66 million shares outstanding and 24.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.98M shares, METX reached a trading volume of 2869753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -22.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.36 for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3840, while it was recorded at 0.9722 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8121 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.82.

Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 536.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of -$16,927 per employee.Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.70% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC. with ownership of 511,112, which is approximately -1.709% of the company’s market cap and around 53.39% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 269,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in METX stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $80000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 329,222 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 687,343 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,008,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 156,949 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 678,314 shares during the same period.