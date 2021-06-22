Maxim Group slashes price target on Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] – find out why.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] loss -5.65% or -0.46 points to close at $7.68 with a heavy trading volume of 12534610 shares. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Nano Dimension Launches DragonFly LDM® 2.0 Update.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM), an industry leading provider of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) systems, announced the launch of its next-generation DragonFly LDM® 2.0 system, a comprehensive update to the Company’s flagship product that introduces improved print quality, optimized ink utilization and smarter management for printer uptime. The DragonFly LDM® system is the only known technology in the world that uses digital files and simultaneous 3D-printing of dielectric and conductive materials to rapidly produce high performance multilayered electronic devices (Hi-PEDs®: Hi-Performance Electronic Devices).

“I am excited to announce the DragonFly LDM® 2.0 update, which was developed by Nano Dimension R&D multidisciplinary teams over the last several months,” said Nir Sade, Nano Dimension VP, Product Champion. “This great effort resulted in a product that will significantly take us one step closer to fulfilling our vision of additive manufacturing of Hi-PEDs® in a cleaner, smarter, and faster way.”.

It opened the trading session at $8.00, the shares rose to $8.2176 and dropped to $7.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NNDM points out that the company has recorded 22.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -486.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.25M shares, NNDM reached to a volume of 12534610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNDM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 578.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29.

Trading performance analysis for NNDM stock

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 24.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 250.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.38 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.18, while it was recorded at 7.76 for the last single week of trading, and 7.29 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1050.84 and a Gross Margin at -24.18. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1426.71.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$557,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 196.80 and a Current Ratio set at 197.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $330 million, or 19.20% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,967,241, which is approximately 54.496% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 6,684,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.34 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.57 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 1.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 22,238,266 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,306,502 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 18,470,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,014,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,488,264 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 994,466 shares during the same period.