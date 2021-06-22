Market cap of CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] reaches 778.01M – now what?

CuriosityStream Inc. [NASDAQ: CURI] traded at a low on 06/18/21, posting a -14.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.63. The company report on June 3, 2021 that CuriosityStream To Present at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Media & Telco Day.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a global factual entertainment company, announced that Clint Stinchcomb, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Eustace, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Media & Telco Day on Monday, June 7th, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Register by clicking on this link.

The virtual fireside chat will be webcast live and archived for a limited time on CuriosityStream’s investor relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1842673 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CuriosityStream Inc. stands at 6.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.80%.

The market cap for CURI stock reached $778.01 million, with 48.07 million shares outstanding and 27.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 902.63K shares, CURI reached a trading volume of 1842673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURI shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CuriosityStream Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for CuriosityStream Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CURI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CuriosityStream Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

How has CURI stock performed recently?

CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.47. With this latest performance, CURI shares gained by 29.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.72, while it was recorded at 14.26 for the last single week of trading, and 13.04 for the last 200 days.

CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.30 and a Gross Margin at +61.09. CuriosityStream Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.49.

Return on Total Capital for CURI is now -36.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] managed to generate an average of -$715,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.CuriosityStream Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]

There are presently around $121 million, or 19.40% of CURI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CURI stocks are: TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,071,139, which is approximately -18.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 1,326,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.75 million in CURI stocks shares; and ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $15.25 million in CURI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CuriosityStream Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in CuriosityStream Inc. [NASDAQ:CURI] by around 5,950,570 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,063,646 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,551,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,566,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CURI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,831,562 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,172,193 shares during the same period.