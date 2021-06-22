Lydall Inc. [LDL] Stock trading around $61.72 per share: What’s Next?

Lydall Inc. [NYSE: LDL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 85.40% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 71.40%. The company report on June 22, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Lydall, Inc..

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lydall, Inc. (“Lydall” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Unifrax, a specialty materials maker backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company’s shareholders will receive $62.10 per share in cash for each share of Lydall common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.3 billion.

Over the last 12 months, LDL stock rose by 363.02%. The one-year Lydall Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -60.31. The average equity rating for LDL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.15 billion, with 17.55 million shares outstanding and 17.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 91.09K shares, LDL stock reached a trading volume of 5563316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lydall Inc. [LDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LDL shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LDL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Lydall Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Lydall Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on LDL stock. On October 30, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for LDL shares from 31 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lydall Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for LDL in the course of the last twelve months was 75.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

LDL Stock Performance Analysis:

Lydall Inc. [LDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.40. With this latest performance, LDL shares gained by 77.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 363.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.98 for Lydall Inc. [LDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.01, while it was recorded at 40.42 for the last single week of trading, and 29.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lydall Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lydall Inc. [LDL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.24. Lydall Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.65.

Return on Total Capital for LDL is now 2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lydall Inc. [LDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.64. Additionally, LDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lydall Inc. [LDL] managed to generate an average of -$21,064 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Lydall Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

LDL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lydall Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LDL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lydall Inc. go to 17.50%.

Lydall Inc. [LDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $541 million, or 91.10% of LDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LDL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,706,031, which is approximately 4.555% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; JUNIPER INVESTMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 1,248,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.58 million in LDL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $41.04 million in LDL stock with ownership of nearly -4.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lydall Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Lydall Inc. [NYSE:LDL] by around 892,167 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 1,242,699 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 14,103,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,238,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LDL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,993 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 180,092 shares during the same period.