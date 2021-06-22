JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Stock trading around $150.43 per share: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.53%. The company report on June 21, 2021 that J.P. Morgan Asset Management Acquires Campbell Global, a Leading Player in Forest Management and Timberland Investing.

Provides direct access to Forestry sector and alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals and Principles of Responsible Investing.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management expects to become an active participant in carbon offset markets.

Over the last 12 months, JPM stock rose by 53.80%. The one-year JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.72. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $467.19 billion, with 3.07 billion shares outstanding and 3.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.04M shares, JPM stock reached a trading volume of 18407365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $166.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $110 to $152. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 519.33.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.16 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.93, while it was recorded at 152.31 for the last single week of trading, and 133.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.04.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.39. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $113,542 per employee.

JPM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.28%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $326,545 million, or 73.00% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 263,068,129, which is approximately 8.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 198,355,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.84 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.35 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 4.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,535 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 107,483,413 shares. Additionally, 1,491 investors decreased positions by around 112,384,559 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 1,950,875,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,170,743,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,419,932 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 16,545,578 shares during the same period.