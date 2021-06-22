Intel Corporation [INTC] Revenue clocked in at $77.71 billion, up 12.14% YTD: Whatâ€™s Next?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] price surged by 0.36 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Intel Editorial: Intel is Foundational to Unleashing the Possibilities of 5G.

Intelâ€™s leaders know interest in 5G and its future benefits will drive new business value with endless opportunities.

The following is an opinion editorial by Dan Rodriguez of Intel Corporation.

A sum of 18899261 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 28.63M shares. Intel Corporation shares reached a high of $56.04 and dropped to a low of $55.37 until finishing in the latest session at $55.87.

The one-year INTC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.87. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guruâ€™s Opinion on Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $64.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets dropped their target price from $86 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $45, while Atlantic Equities kept a Underweight rating on INTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.99. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.31% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -6.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.12, while it was recorded at 56.79 for the last single week of trading, and 55.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.40 and a Gross Margin at +55.75. Intel Corporationâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.84.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 21.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.57. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corporation [INTC] managed to generate an average of $188,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Intel Corporationâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

INTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corporation posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 5.43%.

Intel Corporation [INTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $145,570 million, or 66.30% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 337,303,514, which is approximately -0.542% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 322,445,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.02 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.58 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -3.369% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,215 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 187,409,849 shares. Additionally, 1,443 investors decreased positions by around 187,843,932 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 2,230,265,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,605,518,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 247 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,910,325 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 21,184,705 shares during the same period.