For San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT], Analyst sees a drop to $17.50. What next?

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [NYSE: SJT] loss -13.42% on the last trading session, reaching $4.84 price per share at the time. The company report on June 18, 2021 that San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for June 2021.

BBVA USA, as Trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE:SJT), declared a monthly cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest (the “Unit Holders”) of $821,024.63 or $0.017615 per Unit, based primarily upon estimated production during the month of April 2021, subject to certain adjustments by the owner of the Trust’s subject interests, Hilcorp San Juan L.P. (“Hilcorp”), for prior months. The distribution is payable July 15, 2021, to Unit Holders of record as of June 30, 2021.

Based upon information provided to the Trust by Hilcorp, gas production for the subject interests totaled 2,498,553 Mcf (2,776,171 MMBtu) for April 2021, as compared to 2,617,042 Mcf (2,907,824 MMBtu) for March 2021. Dividing revenues by production volume yielded an average gas price for April 2021 of $1.67 per Mcf ($1.50 per MMBtu), as compared to an average gas price for March 2021 of $2.07 per Mcf ($1.86 per MMBtu).

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust represents 46.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $260.49 million with the latest information. SJT stock price has been found in the range of $4.43 to $5.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 189.13K shares, SJT reached a trading volume of 1327094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2009. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2007, representing the official price target for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for SJT stock

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.24. With this latest performance, SJT shares dropped by -11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT] shares currently have an operating margin of +83.82. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +83.82.

Return on Total Capital for SJT is now 140.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 140.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 140.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 114.64.

An analysis of insider ownership at San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT]

There are presently around $32 million, or 14.20% of SJT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJT stocks are: FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,098,935, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MCDANIEL TERRY & CO, holding 565,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 million in SJT stocks shares; and WEALTHSOURCE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $1.94 million in SJT stock with ownership of nearly 1.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [NYSE:SJT] by around 47,661 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 155,925 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,423,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,627,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,954 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 107,962 shares during the same period.