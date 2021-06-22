For Morgan Stanley [MS], Analyst sees a rise to $108. What next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] price surged by 2.20 percent to reach at $1.85. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Morgan Stanley Announces $2 Million Grant to Feeding America ®.

New $2.12 Million Grant Expands Morgan Stanley’s Support to Feeding America During COVID-19 and Builds Upon Efforts to Help Improve Access to Food for Children and Families in Need Across the United States.

Morgan Stanley Foundation announced a donation of $2.12 million to Feeding America®, including a $1.94 million grant to 28 member food banks across the United States to provide families with children the ability to choose from available foods or food boxes at pantries or program sites. The funds will provide a unique opportunity for local food banks to incorporate elements of choice to food distributions, while still maintaining safety protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic. The choice model provides more healthy options and ensures families have access to foods aligned with their preferences and dietary requirements.

A sum of 10558351 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.29M shares. Morgan Stanley shares reached a high of $86.45 and dropped to a low of $84.22 until finishing in the latest session at $85.94.

The one-year MS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.98. The average equity rating for MS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $94.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $67 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 60.73.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.19, while it was recorded at 87.95 for the last single week of trading, and 70.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.30. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.11.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

MS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.69%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $136,942 million, or 66.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 132,338,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.37 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.4 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -3.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 728 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 73,809,927 shares. Additionally, 734 investors decreased positions by around 143,851,439 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 1,375,795,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,593,457,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,849,841 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 29,230,821 shares during the same period.