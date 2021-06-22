Exane BNP Paribas lifts Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] traded at a high on 06/21/21, posting a 2.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.78. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Freeport-McMoRan First-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Release Available on its Website.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced that it has posted its first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27936752 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at 4.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.21%.

The market cap for FCX stock reached $52.72 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.85M shares, FCX reached a trading volume of 27936752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $43.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $30 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on FCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11.

How has FCX stock performed recently?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.37. With this latest performance, FCX shares dropped by -13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 240.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.77, while it was recorded at 36.11 for the last single week of trading, and 29.03 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.65 and a Gross Margin at +17.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for FCX is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.69. Additionally, FCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] managed to generate an average of $24,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to 36.80%.

Insider trade positions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

There are presently around $40,533 million, or 79.10% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 136,810,440, which is approximately 13.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 133,116,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.76 billion in FCX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.31 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly 2.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 525 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 150,428,335 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 109,425,963 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 872,990,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,132,845,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,792,846 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 9,281,264 shares during the same period.