Credit Suisse slashes price target on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] – find out why.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] surged by $1.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $74.53 during the day while it closed the day at $74.33. The company report on June 15, 2021 that NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces pricing of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2024.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) announced the pricing of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering is expected to close on June 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. Holders may convert all or a portion of their notes at any time prior to their maturity date in principal amounts equal to $1,000 or an integral multiple thereof. Upon conversion, NextEra Energy Partners will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted and pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, NextEra Energy Partners common units, or a combination of cash and common units, at NextEra Energy Partners’ election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of NextEra Energy Partners’ conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the notes being converted. The initial conversion rate represents an approximately 20% premium to the $75.42 per common unit closing price of NextEra Energy Partners common units on the New York Stock Exchange on June 14, 2021. The conversion rate is subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The notes will mature on June 15, 2024, and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP, a direct subsidiary of NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Inc. stock has also gained 1.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEE stock has inclined by 3.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.97% and lost -3.66% year-on date.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $148.38 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.16M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 6375332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $89.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $229, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE stock trade performance evaluation

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.96, while it was recorded at 73.78 for the last single week of trading, and 75.45 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.58. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.09.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.19. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $211,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.01%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $111,832 million, or 79.20% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 175,510,062, which is approximately -0.337% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,973,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.3 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.22 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -1.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,143 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 78,081,783 shares. Additionally, 884 investors decreased positions by around 86,091,829 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 1,340,361,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,504,535,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,700,674 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 4,480,527 shares during the same period.