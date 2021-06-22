Citigroup slashes price target on General Electric Company [GE] – find out why.

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] closed the trading session at $13.19 on 06/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.86, while the highest price level was $13.19. The company report on June 18, 2021 that GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2021. The ex-dividend date is June 25, 2021.

About GE.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.13 percent and weekly performance of -2.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 60.52M shares, GE reached to a volume of 53695213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $14.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31.

GE stock trade performance evaluation

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.42, while it was recorded at 13.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.94 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.04. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.58. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $32,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Electric Company [GE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Electric Company posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 3.00%.

General Electric Company [GE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72,031 million, or 65.40% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 760,463,363, which is approximately 11.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 651,995,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.33 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.24 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 0.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 864 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 402,540,190 shares. Additionally, 908 investors decreased positions by around 276,567,169 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 4,957,090,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,636,198,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,876,055 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 35,627,276 shares during the same period.