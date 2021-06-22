Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Revenue clocked in at $831.00 million, up 32.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] price surged by 1.74 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Holland America Line Announces Fall Cruise 2021 Plans with Two Ships Operating West Coast Departures from San Diego and Four Ships Sailing in the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale.

Koningsdam to make West Coast debut with cruises to Mexico, Hawaii and California coast; Rotterdam sails maiden season in Caribbean.

Holland America Line is gearing up to restart cruising out of Port of San Diego in California beginning with a season of cruises to Mexico, Hawaii and along the California coast aboard Koningsdam and Zuiderdam. The cruise line has expanded the season with the addition of six new cruise departures for Zuiderdam and two new cruises on Koningsdam, offering a total of 40 cruises from San Diego from September 2021 through April 2022.

A sum of 21791936 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 29.15M shares. Carnival Corporation & plc shares reached a high of $28.70 and dropped to a low of $27.91 until finishing in the latest session at $28.67.

The one-year CCL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.21. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $28.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $18 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.28.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.07, while it was recorded at 28.63 for the last single week of trading, and 22.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CCL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corporation & plc posted -3.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,790 million, or 53.70% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,332,262, which is approximately 33.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.29 billion in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 18.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 93,621,713 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 70,035,675 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 352,201,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 515,858,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,023,980 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 16,131,835 shares during the same period.