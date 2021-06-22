Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN] moved down -22.27: Why It’s Important

Capstone Green Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CGRN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -22.27% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.89%. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Capstone Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $10.0 Million.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) (“Capstone”, or the “Company”), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced that, due to demand, the Company and the underwriter have decided to increase the size of the previously announced public offering, and accordingly the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 1,904,763 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $5.25 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, CGRN stock rose by 129.44%. The average equity rating for CGRN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $94.62 million, with 12.31 million shares outstanding and 12.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 148.80K shares, CGRN stock reached a trading volume of 2107930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capstone Green Energy Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

CGRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.89. With this latest performance, CGRN shares dropped by -24.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.10 for Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.67, while it was recorded at 6.98 for the last single week of trading, and 7.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capstone Green Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.63 and a Gross Margin at +10.14. Capstone Green Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.19.

Return on Total Capital for CGRN is now -23.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 441.80. Additionally, CGRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 437.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN] managed to generate an average of -$149,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Capstone Green Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

CGRN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capstone Green Energy Corporation posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capstone Green Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation [CGRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 23.30% of CGRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 470,605, which is approximately 8.187% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 428,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 million in CGRN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.27 million in CGRN stock with ownership of nearly 43.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capstone Green Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Capstone Green Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CGRN] by around 1,609,424 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 214,552 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,124,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,948,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGRN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 341,777 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 163,391 shares during the same period.