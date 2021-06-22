Callaway Golf Company [ELY] stock Downgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $28

Callaway Golf Company [NYSE: ELY] slipped around -1.29 points on Friday, while shares priced at $31.94 at the close of the session, down -3.88%. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Callaway Golf Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Apollo Medical to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY) will replace GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASD:AMEH) will replace Callaway Golf in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 15. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (XAMS:TKWY) is acquiring GrubHub in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Callaway Golf Company stock is now 33.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ELY Stock saw the intraday high of $33.03 and lowest of $31.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.75, which means current price is +34.48% above from all time high which was touched on 06/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, ELY reached a trading volume of 10039228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Callaway Golf Company [ELY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELY shares is $37.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Callaway Golf Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Callaway Golf Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callaway Golf Company is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELY in the course of the last twelve months was 32.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ELY stock performed recently?

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.18. With this latest performance, ELY shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.90 for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.37, while it was recorded at 33.69 for the last single week of trading, and 25.87 for the last 200 days.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callaway Golf Company [ELY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.26 and a Gross Margin at +41.31. Callaway Golf Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.99.

Return on Total Capital for ELY is now 4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.55. Additionally, ELY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] managed to generate an average of -$30,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Callaway Golf Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callaway Golf Company posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callaway Golf Company go to 30.90%.

Insider trade positions for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]

There are presently around $3,266 million, or 72.70% of ELY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,942,155, which is approximately 3.747% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,994,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.33 million in ELY stocks shares; and REQUISITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $176.83 million in ELY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callaway Golf Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Callaway Golf Company [NYSE:ELY] by around 25,710,224 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 14,246,862 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 62,290,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,247,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,180,103 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,587,430 shares during the same period.