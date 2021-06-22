Barclays lifts Arrival [ARVL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] closed the trading session at $17.91 on 06/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.85, while the highest price level was $18.99. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants.

Arrival (the “Company”; Ordinary Shares – NASDAQ: ARVL; CUSIP No. L0423Q 108; Warrants – NASDAQ: ARVLW; CUSIP No. L0423Q 116) announced that the Company has elected to redeem, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on July 19, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), all of the Company’s outstanding warrants (“Public Warrants”) that were issued under the Warrant Agreement dated as of December 12, 2019 by and between CIIG Merger Corp. (“CIIG”) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent, as a part of the units sold in CIIG’s initial public offering (“IPO”), which Public Warrants were assumed by the Company in connection with the business combination between CIIG, the Company and ARSNL Merger Sub Inc.

Each Public Warrant will be redeemed by the Company for $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”) on the Redemption Date, unless exercised before 5:00 p.m. on the Redemption Date. The Company is exercising its right to redeem the Public Warrants pursuant to Section 6 of the Warrant Agreement that provides for the right to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants if the last reported sales price of the Company’s Ordinary Shares has been at least $18.00 per share on each of 20 trading days within the 30 trading-day period ending on the third business day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. The reported sales price of the Company’s Ordinary Shares has been at least $18.00 per share on each of 20 trading days within the 30-trading day period ending on June 15, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.31 percent and weekly performance of -6.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, ARVL reached to a volume of 12025906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Barclays have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 1.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.72. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.07, while it was recorded at 19.88 for the last single week of trading, and 19.37 for the last 200 days.

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

There are presently around $772 million, or 8.30% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,925,781, which is approximately 772.182% of the company’s market cap and around 76.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 11,708,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.7 million in ARVL stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $105.67 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 37,344,551 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,688,240 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,099,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,131,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,630,523 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,086,382 shares during the same period.