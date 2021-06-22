Athersys Inc. [ATHX] Is Currently -5.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] loss -5.73% or -0.09 points to close at $1.48 with a heavy trading volume of 3646776 shares. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Athersys Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Management to host conference call at 4:30 pm EDT .

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

It opened the trading session at $1.54, the shares rose to $1.56 and dropped to $1.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATHX points out that the company has recorded -25.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, ATHX reached to a volume of 3646776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]:

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On August 10, 2017, analysts increased their price target for ATHX shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 231.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for ATHX stock

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.33. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6437, while it was recorded at 1.5360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8767 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5439.72. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5469.79.

Return on Total Capital for ATHX is now -283.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -287.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -155.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.16. Additionally, ATHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] managed to generate an average of -$812,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Athersys Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATHX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

There are presently around $88 million, or 27.60% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,138,786, which is approximately 3.107% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 12,386,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.33 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.78 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly -1.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 8,581,851 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 2,615,959 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 48,180,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,378,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 491,388 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 946,614 shares during the same period.