Artius Acquisition Inc. [AACQ] Stock trading around $9.50 per share: What’s Next?

Artius Acquisition Inc. [NASDAQ: AACQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.81%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Artius Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination With Origin Materials.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (“Artius”) (Nasdaq: AACQU, AACQ, AACQW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the approval of Artius’ proposed business combination with Origin Materials (“Origin Materials”), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, and the related proposals to be voted upon at Artius’ extraordinary general meeting on June 23, 2021.

The extraordinary general meeting of Artius shareholders to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination will be held at the offices of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, located at One Liberty Plaza, New York, NY 10006 and in virtual format at https://www.cstproxy.com/artiusacquisition/sm2021 on June 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Artius shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of May 19, 2021 should submit their vote promptly and no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on June 22, 2021.

The average equity rating for AACQ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $870.77 million, with 90.56 million shares outstanding and 72.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, AACQ stock reached a trading volume of 2466006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Artius Acquisition Inc. [AACQ]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Artius Acquisition Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Artius Acquisition Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AACQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Artius Acquisition Inc. [AACQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, AACQ shares dropped by -3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.21% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AACQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.12 for Artius Acquisition Inc. [AACQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 9.87 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Artius Acquisition Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Artius Acquisition Inc. [AACQ] managed to generate an average of -$62,576 per employee.Artius Acquisition Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Artius Acquisition Inc. [AACQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $475 million, or 71.50% of AACQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AACQ stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,424,272, which is approximately 39.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,773,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.85 million in AACQ stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $21.95 million in AACQ stock with ownership of nearly 189.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Artius Acquisition Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Artius Acquisition Inc. [NASDAQ:AACQ] by around 25,322,669 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 22,039,679 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,585,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,948,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AACQ stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,330,525 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 14,937,820 shares during the same period.