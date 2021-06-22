Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] Stock trading around $4.55 per share: What’s Next?

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APRE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.60% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.72%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Aprea Therapeutics Announces Phase 1/2 Trial of Eprenetapopt + Venetoclax + Azacitidine in TP53 Mutant AML Meets Complete Remission Primary Efficacy Endpoint.

37% CR rate in 30 efficacy-evaluable patients.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, announced that the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the frontline treatment of eprenetapopt with venetoclax and azacitidine in patients with TP53 mutant AML has met the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of complete remission (CR) rate.

Over the last 12 months, APRE stock dropped by -87.99%. The one-year Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.24. The average equity rating for APRE stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $100.83 million, with 21.19 million shares outstanding and 19.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, APRE stock reached a trading volume of 1446744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRE shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on APRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

APRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.72. With this latest performance, APRE shares gained by 5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 13.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aprea Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

APRE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APRE.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 54.30% of APRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRE stocks are: VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,259,662, which is approximately -11.685% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 998,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.54 million in APRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.69 million in APRE stock with ownership of nearly -2.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APRE] by around 2,742,847 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,093,498 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 2,096,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,932,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 825,806 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,521,328 shares during the same period.