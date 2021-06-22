Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] fell -53.56% so far this year. What now?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX: USAS] loss -4.46% or -0.07 points to close at $1.50 with a heavy trading volume of 1598013 shares. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Americas Gold and Silver Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (“the “Company”) (TSX:USA; NYSE American: USAS) is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business including the election of each of the nominees listed in its management information circular (“Circular”) dated April 30, 2021 at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2021. Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below.

It opened the trading session at $1.58, the shares rose to $1.59 and dropped to $1.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USAS points out that the company has recorded -50.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.85% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, USAS reached to a volume of 1598013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for USAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.29. With this latest performance, USAS shares dropped by -7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.24 for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9710, while it was recorded at 1.6080 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5238 for the last 200 days.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.68 and a Gross Margin at -52.12. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -86.93.

Return on Total Capital for USAS is now -13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.19. Additionally, USAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

An analysis of insider ownership at Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]

There are presently around $56 million, or 28.96% of USAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USAS stocks are: MERK INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 9,202,800, which is approximately 148.967% of the company’s market cap and around 3.55% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 6,481,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.72 million in USAS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $6.27 million in USAS stock with ownership of nearly 41.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX:USAS] by around 10,161,858 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,344,453 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 25,639,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,145,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USAS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 223,275 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 465,220 shares during the same period.