Ambev S.A. [ABEV] Revenue clocked in at $58.38 billion, up 21.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] price surged by 0.81 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Ambev SA to Host Earnings Call.

Ambev SA (FRA:AMNA) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77479.

A sum of 26358803 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.21M shares. Ambev S.A. shares reached a high of $3.75 and dropped to a low of $3.67 until finishing in the latest session at $3.72.

The one-year ABEV stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.77. The average equity rating for ABEV stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ambev S.A. [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79.

ABEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, ABEV shares gained by 11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.61 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.28, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 2.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ambev S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.42 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.49.

Return on Total Capital for ABEV is now 18.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.49. Additionally, ABEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] managed to generate an average of $227,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.

ABEV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambev S.A. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to -3.45%.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] Insider Position Details

Positions in Ambev S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 223,498,498 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 70,358,650 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 1,180,634,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,474,491,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,488,465 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 23,802,789 shares during the same period.