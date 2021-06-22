Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] moved down -2.43: Why It’s Important

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.28%. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Google Selects 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors to Launch First Tau VM Instance.

AMD EPYC processors enable Google Cloud to provide customers with industry leading performance and price-performance for scale-out workloads.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Google Cloud announced T2D, the first instance in the new family of Tau Virtual Machines (VMs) powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors. According to Google Cloud, the T2D instance offers 56% higher absolute performance and more than 40% higher price performance for scale-out workloads1.

Over the last 12 months, AMD stock rose by 52.30%. The one-year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.85. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $100.24 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.99M shares, AMD stock reached a trading volume of 44283036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $104.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 57.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.79, while it was recorded at 82.48 for the last single week of trading, and 83.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

AMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 28.25%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70,838 million, or 74.90% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,958,003, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,209,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.38 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.88 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 717 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 70,505,443 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 97,100,374 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 669,232,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 836,837,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,056,300 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 25,803,361 shares during the same period.