why Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.50

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.76 at the close of the session, up 0.13%. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, declared a dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter dividend is payable on July 29, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 29, 2021.

Two Harbors also declared the following preferred stock dividends:.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock is now 21.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWO Stock saw the intraday high of $7.78 and lowest of $7.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.89, which means current price is +30.64% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, TWO reached a trading volume of 18932442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.41.

How has TWO stock performed recently?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, TWO shares gained by 8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.97 for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.39, while it was recorded at 7.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TWO is now -5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 521.52. Additionally, TWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.03.

Earnings analysis for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -138.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. go to -10.60%.

Insider trade positions for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

There are presently around $1,284 million, or 62.40% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,194,281, which is approximately 4.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,227,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.76 million in TWO stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $76.25 million in TWO stock with ownership of nearly 13.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO] by around 19,534,681 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 17,799,776 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 128,173,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,508,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,993,843 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,385,114 shares during the same period.