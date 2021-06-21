why Twitter Inc. [TWTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.17

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $60.97 during the day while it closed the day at $60.85. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Twitter Announces Appointment of Mimi Alemayehou and Departure of Jesse Cohn.

Mimi Alemayehou to join the Board, bringing more than 20 years of investment and finance experience across emerging markets.

Jesse Cohn to depart the Board after important year at Twitter.

Twitter Inc. stock has also gained 0.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWTR stock has declined by -8.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.62% and gained 12.37% year-on date.

The market cap for TWTR stock reached $48.45 billion, with 795.63 million shares outstanding and 778.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.55M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 13141371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $62.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

OTR Global have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $65.50 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on TWTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 237.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

TWTR stock trade performance evaluation

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 14.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.85, while it was recorded at 60.51 for the last single week of trading, and 54.68 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.72 and a Gross Margin at +63.23. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.56.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 0.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.26. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of -$206,477 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Twitter Inc. [TWTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twitter Inc. posted -1.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twitter Inc. go to 40.22%.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,442 million, or 81.20% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 73,589,731, which is approximately 8.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,725,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.19 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 488 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 103,101,213 shares. Additionally, 470 investors decreased positions by around 75,680,138 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 452,965,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 631,746,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,980,597 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 5,793,384 shares during the same period.