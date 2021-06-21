why Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $86.08

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REGI] slipped around -4.62 points on Friday, while shares priced at $63.02 at the close of the session, down -6.83%. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – REGI.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (“Renewable Energy”) (NASDAQ: REGI) breached their fiduciary duties to Renewable Energy and its shareholders. If you are a Renewable Energy shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of the Renewable Energy Board of Directors (the “Board”) made, or caused Renewable Energy to make, false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Renewable Energy’s business, operations, prospects, and financial health. Specifically, Scott+Scott is investigating whether the Board failed to disclose material information, including whether: (1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by Renewable Energy and was instead added by Renewable Energy’s customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) as a result, Renewable Energy’s revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) there was a material weakness in Renewable Energy’s internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) as a result, statements about Renewable Energy’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock is now -11.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REGI Stock saw the intraday high of $66.70 and lowest of $61.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 117.00, which means current price is +23.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, REGI reached a trading volume of 3070040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REGI shares is $86.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on REGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renewable Energy Group Inc. is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for REGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, REGI shares dropped by -3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.00, while it was recorded at 67.17 for the last single week of trading, and 67.32 for the last 200 days.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.25 and a Gross Margin at +10.83. Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for REGI is now 8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.10. Additionally, REGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] managed to generate an average of $134,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 107.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. go to 13.10%.

Insider trade positions for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]

There are presently around $2,787 million, or 99.20% of REGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,882,225, which is approximately 6.859% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,091,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $257.85 million in REGI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $174.65 million in REGI stock with ownership of nearly -7.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:REGI] by around 7,927,538 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 4,571,986 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 31,719,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,219,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REGI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,227,492 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,034,270 shares during the same period.