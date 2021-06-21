why Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.83

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] gained 0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $44.96 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2021 that Delta Air Lines and Sabre Sign Transformative Agreement to Drive Value Creation.

With a shared commitment to innovation, Sabre and Delta partnership also focuses on elevating the distribution ecosystem with new products such as New Airline Storefront via Sabre Red 360.

, Delta Air Lines and Sabre announced a transformative global distribution agreement that will evolve their long-standing partnership and drive change in the travel industry through commercial and technological innovation. The new, value-based, multi-year distribution agreement represents an industry-first model that creates value for the entire travel ecosystem, including travel agencies and travelers.

Delta Air Lines Inc. represents 636.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.51 billion with the latest information. DAL stock price has been found in the range of $43.95 to $45.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.27M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 15076977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $55.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on DAL stock. On April 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DAL shares from 44 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.13.

Trading performance analysis for DAL stock

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.22, while it was recorded at 45.30 for the last single week of trading, and 41.09 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. posted -4.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $18,495 million, or 66.00% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,695,487, which is approximately 0.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,616,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.27 billion in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

508 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 43,242,080 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 33,782,480 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 334,346,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,371,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,450,091 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,424,633 shares during the same period.