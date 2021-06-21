United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME] Revenue clocked in at $281.48 million, down -56.92% YTD: What’s Next?

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: UTME] gained 3.90% or 0.63 points to close at $16.80 with a heavy trading volume of 10569576 shares. The company report on April 6, 2021 that UTime Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

UTime Limited (“UTime” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UTME), a mobile device manufacturing company committed to providing cost effective products and solutions to consumers globally, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,750,000 shares of its ordinary shares at a price of US$4.00 per share to the public for a total of US$15 million of gross proceeds to UTime.

The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 6, 2021 under the symbol “UTME.” The offering is expected to close on April 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

If we look at the average trading volume of 622.24K shares, UTME reached to a volume of 10569576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 8.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for UTME stock

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -60.98.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.25 for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.49, while it was recorded at 36.79 for the last single week of trading.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.82 and a Gross Margin at +10.02. United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Total Capital for UTME is now -39.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.54. Additionally, UTME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.