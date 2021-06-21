Unisys Corporation [UIS] Stock trading around $24.06 per share: What’s Next?

Unisys Corporation [NYSE: UIS] traded at a low on 06/18/21, posting a -9.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.06. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Unisys Expands Golf Sponsorship Program, Adds Three New PGA TOUR Players.

Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala to join Ryan Palmer in wearing the Unisys logo at this week’s U.S. Open.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced it has expanded its golf sponsorship program to include three new players competing on the PGA TOUR. The new players join four-time PGA TOUR winner Ryan Palmer, with whom Unisys has partnered since 2018, in wearing Unisys branding during domestic and international competitions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2129260 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Unisys Corporation stands at 4.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.54%.

The market cap for UIS stock reached $1.78 billion, with 64.42 million shares outstanding and 61.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 416.39K shares, UIS reached a trading volume of 2129260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unisys Corporation [UIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UIS shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Unisys Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Unisys Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unisys Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for UIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88.

How has UIS stock performed recently?

Unisys Corporation [UIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.32. With this latest performance, UIS shares gained by 0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for Unisys Corporation [UIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.20, while it was recorded at 26.13 for the last single week of trading, and 20.19 for the last 200 days.

Unisys Corporation [UIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unisys Corporation [UIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.41 and a Gross Margin at +24.93. Unisys Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.68.

Additionally, UIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 195.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unisys Corporation [UIS] managed to generate an average of -$18,471 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Unisys Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Unisys Corporation [UIS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unisys Corporation posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unisys Corporation go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Unisys Corporation [UIS]

There are presently around $1,452 million, or 92.40% of UIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,094,520, which is approximately 4.105% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,980,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.06 million in UIS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $190.76 million in UIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unisys Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Unisys Corporation [NYSE:UIS] by around 3,161,457 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 5,615,065 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 51,587,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,364,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UIS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 861,243 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 609,425 shares during the same period.