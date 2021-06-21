Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $66

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UCTT] loss -8.71% on the last trading session, reaching $49.88 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Ultra Clean Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), announced its participation at three upcoming investor events:.

Wednesday June 2, 2021 – Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. represents 40.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.42 billion with the latest information. UCTT stock price has been found in the range of $49.29 to $54.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 704.44K shares, UCTT reached a trading volume of 1070526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UCTT shares is $70.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UCTT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $48 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $48, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on UCTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for UCTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for UCTT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for UCTT stock

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.13. With this latest performance, UCTT shares dropped by -0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UCTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.99, while it was recorded at 55.00 for the last single week of trading, and 39.83 for the last 200 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.45. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Total Capital for UCTT is now 14.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.54. Additionally, UCTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT] managed to generate an average of $15,532 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 59.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UCTT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [UCTT]

There are presently around $1,808 million, or 84.80% of UCTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UCTT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,757,974, which is approximately 12.149% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,353,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.29 million in UCTT stocks shares; and SWEDBANK, currently with $164.6 million in UCTT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UCTT] by around 7,538,029 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 3,544,236 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 25,161,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,244,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UCTT stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,312,920 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,126,882 shares during the same period.